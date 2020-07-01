Atlanta airport main checkpoint shut down after TSA agent tests positive for COVID-19

article

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's main checkpoint for travelers has been shut down Wednesday afternoon for cleaning after a TSA screening officer tested positive for COVID-19.

TSA officials said that the checkpoint was closed immediately after the airport learned of the positive test.

An airport spokesperson confirmed with FOX 5 Atlanta that the main checkpoint has been chased for biohazard cleaning and traffic has been rerouted.

Footage recorded from the domestic terminal showed long lines as passengers waited to pass through the North Checkpoint, which is the checkpoint that all civilian traffic has been routed to.

The spokesperson said that the main checkpoint is expected to be back online later Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the screening officer’s last day of work was on Tuesday, June 30 from 3:30 a.m. to noon.

As of June, 28 TSA screening officers at Hartsfield-Jackson have tested positive for COVID-19. One non-screening TSA employee at the airport has also tested positive.

