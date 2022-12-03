Athena Strand: What we know about Tanner Horner, the FedEx driver who confessed to killing the 7-year-old

Law enforcement in Wise County found the body of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old who went missing on Friday night after she disappeared on Wednesday.

31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges in connection to her death.

Tanner Horner (Source: Wise County Jail)

Horner, an independent contractor who was working for FedEx, was at Strand's house to deliver a package on Wednesday night, according to the Wise County Sheriff.

Horner is currently in the Wise County Jail being held on $1.5 million bond.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said that Horner confessed to killing the girl, but would not go into details.

Akin did not give a possible motive for the killing, but he did say he did not believe that Horner knew Athena or the Strand family.

Horner does not appear to have any previous criminal history.

FedEx released a statement about the incident saying:

"Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow at the reports surrounding this tragic event. First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family during this most difficult time, and we continue to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities. At this time, any further questions should be directed to law enforcement."

The Wise County Sheriff's Office originally said Horner lived in Lake Worth. Lake Worth police chief JT Manoushagin tweeted that is not the case.

Records show that Horner lives in Fort Worth.

A social media account confirmed to belong to Horner by the FOX 4 shows he is a musician who previously attended Azle High School.