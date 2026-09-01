Astronauts conduct spacewalk at International Space Station to replace device, complete maintenance

article

The Brief Two astronauts will conduct an all-female spacewalk at the International Space Station on Tuesday. NASA's Jessica Meir and European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot will replace a navigational device and complete maintenance tasks. The spacewalk is expected to last about 6.5 hours.



Two astronauts will suit up for a spacewalk at the International Space Station on Tuesday.

What we know:

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot will venture outside the ISS to replace a spacecraft navigational aid and complete several maintenance tasks.

"After installing the reflector, the crew will work to install jumper cables for the data-relay systems, prepare the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer's radiator for future maintenance, and replace a high-definition camera on the station's truss," NASA said in a media advisory.

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and the European Space Agency's Sophie Adenot work together inside the International Space Station’s Quest airlock during spacesuit fit and leak checks. (Credit: NASA)

During the spacewalk, Adenot will wear a suit with red stripes, while Meir will wear an unmarked suit, according to NASA officials.

Tuesday's spacewalk will be the seventh for Meir and the third for Adenot.

It will also be the sixth-ever all-female spacewalk. The first one was conducted by NASA astronauts Meir and Christina Koch in 2019.

The spacewalk is expected to begin around 8:35 a.m. ET and last about 6.5 hours.

How to watch the spacewalk

NASA will begin its coverage of the spacewalk at 7 a.m. ET.

You can watch live on NASA's YouTube channel or here with the player at the top of the story.