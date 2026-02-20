Artemis II: NASA moon mission cleared for March launch after successful test

The Brief NASA is targeting March 6 for the launch of Artemis II after a successful final test. Engineers resolved earlier hydrogen leak issues, clearing the rocket for liftoff from Cape Canaveral. The mission will mark the first crewed trip around the moon in more than 50 years.



All systems are "go" for Artemis II, with liftoff targeted for March 6 from Cape Canaveral following what officials described as a "very successful" second wet dress rehearsal.

During the rehearsal, teams fueled the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with about 700,000 gallons of super-cooled propellant.

The backstory:

NASA managers said Thursday’s test resolved issues that surfaced during the first rehearsal, including a liquid hydrogen leak.

Crews replaced two seals, and Artemis launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said there was "really no leakage to speak of," adding that the rocket "performed well."

The countdown stopped as planned at T-minus 29 seconds, marking the final major test before liftoff.

The mission will send four astronauts around the moon aboard the Orion spacecraft, the first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years. Orion will not land on the lunar surface.

Dr. Lori Glaze, NASA’s Moon to Mars program manager, said the agency is confident but emphasized the mission remains a test flight. It will be the first time SLS and Orion fly with a crew and the first time several onboard systems operate in a crewed environment.

Excitement is building along Florida’s Space Coast. Jamia Brogan, a former Kennedy Space Center worker, said she is "thrilled" and eager to watch the launch.

The crew is scheduled to enter quarantine at Johnson Space Center five days before launch, then travel to Florida to complete preflight preparations.

Backup launch opportunities are available on March 7, 8, 9 and 11 if needed.