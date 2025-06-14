Army's military parade: How to watch and stream live

The Brief The U.S. Army’s 250th birthday celebration is taking place on Saturday in Washington, D.C. The event will include ceremonies, festivals, live demonstrations, concerts, fireworks and more. The event coincides with the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump.



The U.S. Army’s 250th birthday celebration is on Saturday. The event coincides with the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump.

Here's what you need to know about what to expect and how to watch.

What is the Army's military parade?

What To Expect:

The U.S. Army is celebrating its 250th birthday with an enormous ay full of events. Army officials estimate that around 200,000 people will attend the evening event.

The event will feature:

More than 6,000 soldiers

150 military vehicles — including 70-ton Abrams tanks

Black Hawk helicopters

Flyovers

A performance by the U.S. "Golden Knights" Parachute Team

In addition to the military vehicles, thousands of troops will march in formation, wearing uniforms representing every U.S. conflict dating back to the Revolutionary War.

Donald Trump's birthday celebration

The event coincides with the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump.

The Army birthday celebration had already been planned for months but earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to transform the event into a massive military parade complete with 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets.

FILE - President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump acknowledge supporters at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One for his last time as President on January 20, 2021 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

Security

Thousands of Secret Service and FBI agents are being brought in from across the country, along with all of MPD and U.S. Park Police.

There will be nearly 19 miles of barricades around the parade and festival , 175 magnetometers for public screening and drones overhead for aerial surveillance.

When is the military parade taking place?

Timeline:

The Army 250th birthday parade begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 14. Guest entry along the parade route is expected to begin at 2:00 p.m.

Ahead of the parade are two events on the National Mall.

The Army Fitness Competition and Awards Ceremony is from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The Army's birthday festival begins at 11:00 a.m., featuring live military demonstrations, military tanks and more.

Following the parade, a concert will kick off at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks.

Where is the parade taking place?

The parade is taking place on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The parade will go down Constitution Avenue, from 23rd Street to 15th Street.

How to attend the event

What you can do:

Attendees are encouraged to register for the parade here. You're allowed to register up to two tickets per phone number.

The tickets are first come, first served, per America 250.

How to watch the military parade on television and online

FOX 35 will be streaming the event in the player at the top of this story.

LiveNow will also be providing coverage in the player below.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: