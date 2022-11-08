Expand / Collapse search
Armed man arrested at West Bend library; demanded staff 'stop the voting'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
U.S.
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Armed man arrested in West Bend; demanded staff 'stop the voting'

A 38-year-old man was arrested at the West Bend Community Memorial Library on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for being armed with a knife and demanding the staff "stop the voting."

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old man was arrested at the West Bend Community Memorial Library on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for being armed with a knife and demanding the staff "stop the voting."

Officers responded and arrested the man without incident. There were no injuries reported.

Officials say West Bend police received a call from library staff around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. The library is a polling location for the City of West Bend. Voting was paused for just over 30 minutes while the scene was secured and the initial investigation was conducted. All library staff, election officials, and citizens are safe and the polling site is re-opened.

Police department officials thank the library staff for taking quick action – and voters who waited patiently to vote.

There is no further threat to the community.