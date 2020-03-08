'Armed and dangerous' suspect who shot roommate with shotgun after argument in custody, deputies say

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that a Daytona Beach man who shot his roommate with a shotgun after an argument is in custody after fleeing the scene.

They said that Orion Gass, 21, and his roommate, 25, got into an argument just after 3 a.m. on Saturday at their home on Granada Avenue. Gass then reportedly shot the roommate and fled on foot before deputies arrived.

The victim was reportedly found lying face down with gunshot wounds to his lower back and buttocks. He was taken to the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he underwent surgery. His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening and he is in stable condition.

Deputies on Monday said that Gass, who they considered armed and dangerous while on the run, was apprehended.

