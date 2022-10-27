Apple confirms iPhone will get USB-C charging after EU mandate

article

Apple has confirmed that the iPhone will support USB-C charging following a European Union mandate.

In a Tuesday interview at The Wall Street Journal's annual Tech Live conference, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior VP of worldwide marketing, said the tech giant had been in a "little bit of a disagreement" over the issue.

"Governments, you know, get to do what they're going to do. And, obviously, we'll have to comply," he said. "We have no choice – as we do around the world – to comply to local laws. But, you know, we think the approach would have been better environmentally and better for our customers to not have a government be that prescriptive."

Joswiak did not answer whether the company would include the connector on phones outside the EU.

He noted that power adapters with detachable cables made it easy for people to use what they had already and "not have to be disrupted."

Fox News Digital's request for comment from Apple, including asking when the change would be made, was not immediately returned.

The law – which was given final approval earlier in the week – says all mobile phones, tablets, headphones, gaming consoles and cameras sold in member countries will have to be equipped with a USB-C charging port by the end of 2024.

FILE - An Apple Lightning port charging cable is seen with an iPhone in this illustration photo. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

That mandate will extend to laptops by spring 2026 and the European Parliament said the measure is part of a broader effort to reduce e-waste.

According to the European Commission , the directive also allows consumers to choose whether to purchase a new device with or without a charger.

Four years after the directive is enforced, the commission said it would assess whether an unbundling of sales should be mandatory.

In a release, the commission said EU consumers bought approximately 420 million electronic devices in 2020 and own three chargers, on average, to charge the devices – with 38% reporting problems charging because no compatible charger was available.

