Amtrak offers a 2-for-1 deal on tickets for Valentine’s Day

If you’re still looking for a gift for your beloved for Valentine’s Day, Amtrak is offering a two-for-one ticket sale.

The train service is holding a “Love You” sale that is a buy-one, get-one-free deal. Tickets purchased between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17 for travel between March 9 through Aug. 30 will be eligible for the deal.

Here are some price examples of round-trip travel prices for two days:

Los Angeles to San Diego - $35.10

Atlanta to New Orleans - $66

Philadelphia to New York - $45

Detroit to Chicago - $98

The offer is valid on all Amtrak services, except for Auto Train, according to the terms and conditions.

Amtrak has routes and destinations all over the country with regions in California, the Northwest, West, Midwest, South and Northeast.