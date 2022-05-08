Amber Alert: 1-year-old Marcus Lyles missing from Orlando, authorities say

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday at a hotel in Orlando, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are looking for Marcus Lyles and 20-year-old Kira Lawson. Lyles may be with Lawson in a 2011 Blue Hyundai Sonata w/ FL plate, QXYF78.

Lyles was last seen wearing a black Adidas onesie. He has a birthmark on the back of his left thigh and has black hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

Both were last seen at the Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa, 9500 Turkey Lake Road in Orlando.

Authorities are looking for Marcus Lyles and 20-year-old Kira Lawson. Lyles may be with Lawson in a 2011 Blue Hyundai Sonata w/ FL plate, QXYF78.

In a Facebook post, Orange County Sheriff's Office said Lawson is the girlfriend of Lyle's dad and that she drove off with Lyles without the dad's permission. She and the baby have not been seen or heard from since, authorities said.

"This is being investigated as a child abduction," the agency said.

Advertisement

Anyone who sees Lyles, Lawson, or the vehicle they're traveling in should contact 911 right away or Orange County Sheriff's Office, 407-254-7233.