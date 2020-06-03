Amazon plans event to jump-start summer sales

Amazon hasn’t announced a date for this year’s Prime Day, but the online mega-retailer is planning another big shopping event this month.

“The Big Style Sale” will take place sometime later this month and “include seasonally-relevant deals from both established and smaller fashion brands,” an Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business.

Normally, Amazon would be gearing up for its big Prime Day event, which sees the website move even more merchandise than Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But the coronavirus has disrupted business around the world, and The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Amazon is instead eyeing the fall for the event that it normally holds in mid-July.

Last year’s 48-hour Prime Day was Amazon’s largest to date, with more than 175 million items sold, according to Amazon. The company even threw a Prime Day concert headlined by Taylor Swift – and available to stream on its Prime Video platform – to celebrate the occasion.

Prime Day has become so big that even competitors like Target and eBay scheduled sales around the same time last year.

Amazon didn’t specify the scope of its Big Style Sale, but it likely won’t reach the same level as Prime Day.

“We are delighted to help brands connect with our vast global customer base for this event,” the Amazon spokesperson said.