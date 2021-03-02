Amazon makes adjustment to app icon after comparisons to Hitler mustache

Amazon has evidently made a slight adjustment to its app icon after some people commented online that it resembled the facial hair of an infamous 20th-century dictator.

The company unveiled its new icon in January, replacing the long-familiar blue shopping cart logo with a brown cardboard box.

The cardboard box featured the iconic Amazon smile, but directly above that was a jagged piece of blue tape that evoked references to Adolf Hitler’s distinct mustache.

"Someone should @amazon that a mouth with a little moustache is a big no-go…" one Twitter user commented in late January.

Amazon updated its app icon, now featuring neutral blue tape partially peeled back (R), without a jagged edge (L). (Credit: Amazon)

"Amazons new App logo Does not remind me of Hitler… Amazons new App logo Does not remind me of Hitler… Amazons new App logo Does not remind me of Hitler…," wrote another user.

"Amazon’s new app logo be looking like they’re the THIRD most downloaded in the "Reich" section," quipped another Twitter user, referring to the alternative name for the Nazi regime.

The update app icon still features neutral blue tape partially peeled back, without the jagged edge.

Fox Business has reached out to Amazon with a request for comment.

