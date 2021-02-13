Allison's Valentine's Day Mug Cake
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Valentine's Day!
FOX 35's Allison Gargaro is back in the kitchen sharing a vanilla mug cake recipe for you and your valentine. This recipe takes less than 5 minutes in total, and all you need is a microwave-safe mug!
Allison adds pink and red sprinkles to her mug cake, but feel free to add chocolate chips, peanut butter cups or chocolate candies. Enjoy this sweet treat and share your Valentine's Day desserts with Allison on social media, at Allison Gargaro FOX 35.
Ingredients:
-1/4 cup + 1 tbsp. flour
-2 1/2 tbsp. granulated sugar
Advertisement
-1/4 tsp. baking powder
-pinch of salt
-tsp. vanilla extract
-3 tbsp. milk
-2 tbsp. butter, melted
-2 tsp. sprinkles (or any topping of your choice)
Method:
- Add flour, sugar, baking powder and salt into a microwave safe mug.
- Mix in vanilla, milk, and melted butter until smooth.
- Lastly, add in the sprinkles for a pop of color.
- Microwave the cake for 60 to 80 seconds.
- Top with whipped cream and more sprinkles.
- Enjoy!