Alligator Alcatraz: Future construction stopped for 14 days at Florida ICE facility over environmental issues

The Brief Future construction at Alligator Alcatraz has been temporarily stopped for 14 days as attorneys argue whether the detention facility violated the National Environmental Protections Act. The state argued that the immigration detention facility is operated by the state in partnership with the federal government. Attorneys for the environmental groups argued that immigration is strictly a federal issue.



A federal judge has halted – at least, temporarily – future construction projects at Alligator Alcatraz, the immigration detention facility built at a former airport in the middle of the Florida Everglades, according to the Associated Press.

Some environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe filed lawsuits against the facility, arguing that its construction violated environmental issues. Attorneys for both sides were in court on Wednesday and Thursday to lay out their arguments.

The federal judge issued a 14-day injunction, barring any new filling, paving, or infrastructure at Alligator Alcatraz, the AP reported. However, the judge said Alligator Alcatraz could continue to run as an ICE detention facility and could continue to hold people suspected of being in the country illegally.

The AP said U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams would issue a written order later on Thursday.

What are the arguments?

At issue is whether the building of Alligator Alcatraz, which is housed at the old Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in South Florida, violated the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires federal agencies to assess the potential impacts of their projects on the environment, according to the AP.

The state's attorney argued that the facility is owned and operated by the state, which means the National Environmental Policy Act does not apply. He also argued that this was a joint partnership between the state and federal government. The attorney representing the environmental groups argued that immigration is a federal function, not a state function, the AP said.

Civil lawsuit

At the end of July, a civil lawsuit was filed against Alligator Alcatraz arguing that the rights of those detained there were being violated, the AP reported. According to the report, lawyers argued that detainees have been unable to meet with attorneys, are being held without charges, and that federal bond hearings had been canceled.

Attorneys representing Gov. DeSantis said changes have been made since the July lawsuit was filed, including building videoconference rooms where detainees can meet with their attorneys. The U.S. District Judge did not issue an immediate ruling, but set another hearing for mid-August.

Where is Alligator Alcatraz?

Alligator Alcatraz is located in South Florida at the old Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.