Multi-vehicle crash shuts down all northbound lanes along Florida Turnpike for hours in Osceola Co., FHP says

All lanes are blocked Thursday morning on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County due to a crash involving multiple semi trucks, an SUV, and a pickup truck, law enforcement said.

The crash happened on SR-91 Northbound around 4:40 a.m. in Kenansville.

According to FHP, three semi trucks, a Toyota Rav 4 and a 2022 RAM 3500 pick-up truck are all involved in the crash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Video appears to show two semi trucks, along with the pickup truck severely damaged in the grass median.

There were injuries involved in the crash, but very few details have been released.