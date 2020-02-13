All lanes of State Road 528 reopen after jackknifed semi-truck causes traffic backups

article

A jackknifed semi-truck on State Road 528 caused major backups for drivers on Thursday morning.

The semi was blocking one of the westbound lanes around 7:00 a.m. approaching Innovation Way (EXIT 19), forcing heavy delays during the morning commute

"This will affect you if you are leaving Brevard County and trying to head to Orlando," said FOX 35's Kristin Giannas.

Drivers were getting by in the one open lane. Crews managed to move the semi off the road. Both lanes reopened just after 8:00 a.m.