Air India plane crashes after takeoff; 242 presumed dead

The Brief An Air India plane crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad. Officials said more than 240 passengers were aboard the plane and there are no known survivors. At least five students from the medical college were killed on the ground and 50 others were injured. The airplane was heading to London.



An Air India passenger plane with over 240 passengers on board a plane traveling to London crashed Thursday in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad.

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, the director general of the directorate of civil aviation, told the Associated Press that Air India flight 171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar five minutes after taking off at 1:38 p.m. local time.

Divyansh Singh, vice president of the Federation of All India Medical Association, a national body that represents resident doctors, told the AP that at least five students from the medical college were killed on the ground and 50 others were injured. Singh added that some of them were in critical condition and many people are "feared buried in the debris."

Air India plane crash

What we know:

Officials told the Associated Press that there are no known survivors in the plane crash.

According to the AP, the airline said the Gatwick Airport-bound flight was carrying 242 passengers and crew. Of those, Air India said there were 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian.

Images from the crash also showed the tail cone of the aircraft with damaged stabilizer fins still attached to it lodged near the top of one of the buildings, the AP noted.

Rescue officials work at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Indian television news channels reported that the plane crashed on top of the dining area of a medical college hostel and visuals showed a portion of the aircraft atop the building. It was unclear if any medical students were present inside the building at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

The cause of the plane crash is unknown at this time as the incident is under investigation.

All efforts were being made to ensure medical aid and relief support at the site, India’s Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu posted on X.

The first crash of a Boeing 787

Dig deeper:

The 787 Dreamliner is a widebody, twin-engine plane. This is the first crash ever of a Boeing 787 aircraft, the Associated Press reported, citing the Aviation Safety Network database.

Boeing said it was aware of the reports of the crash and was "working to gather more information."

Aviation consultant John M. Cox, the CEO of Safety Operating Systems, told the AP from Los Angeles that while the first images of the crash were poor, it appeared the aircraft had its nose up and was not climbing, which is one of the things that investigators would look at.

Air India’s chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, told the AP at the moment "our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families."

Chandrasekaran said on X that the airline had set up an emergency center and support team for families seeking information about those who were on the flight.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," he said.

Previous air disasters in India

Local perspective:

India has experienced plane crashes in the past, with The last major passenger plane crash in India happening in 2020, when an Air India Express Boeing-737 skidded off a hilltop runway in southern India, killing 21 people.

According to the Associated Press, the worst air disaster in India was on Nov. 12, 1996, when a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight collided midair with a Kazakhastan Airlines Flight near Charki Dadri in Haryana state, killing all 349 on board the two planes.

The crash occurred days before the opening of the Paris Air Show, a major aviation expo where Boeing and European rival Airbus will showcase their aircraft and battle for jet orders from airline customers.

The AP noted that Boeing had been in recovery mode for over six years after Lion Air Flight 610, a Boeing 737 Max 8, plunged into the Java Sea off the coast of Indonesia minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. Five months later, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a Boeing 737 Max 8, crashed after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing 157 passengers and crew members.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Associated Press, which received comments from the director general of civil aviation about the plane crash. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



