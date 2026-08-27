After nearly 10 years with NASA, astronaut Jonny Kim leaves agency to return to service with the US Navy

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The Brief NASA astronaut Jonny Kim is saying goodbye to the space agency after nearly a decade of service. Kim was serving in the U.S. Navy when he was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2017. Kim is returning to active duty with the U.S. Navy to finish out the remainder of his military career.



NASA astronaut Jonny Kim is saying goodbye to the space agency after nearly a decade and will return to the U.S. Navy to continue serving as lieutenant commander.

The backstory:

In 2017, Kim was selected as a NASA astronaut and completed two years of astronaut candidate training and in April 2025 he launched to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Soyuz MS‑27 spacecraft to conduct scientific research as a flight engineer during Expeditions 72/73.

By the numbers:

While on board the ISS, NASA says Kim orbited the Earth 3,920 times, traveled nearly 104 million miles, and contributed to a broad range of scientific investigations.

What they're saying:

"Jonny Kim represents the very best of NASA, a person who continually pushed the boundaries of exploration while inspiring countless others. His contributions aboard the International Space Station advanced critical science that will shape NASA’s future missions for decades to come. We are grateful for his dedication to our nation and to the pursuit of knowledge, and we wish him success as he continues his service in the U.S. Navy," said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman in a release.

"Contributing to space exploration and serving NASA has been the honor of a lifetime. Throughout my career, I’ve learned that beyond the missions, the training, and the hardware, success always comes down to the people. They are our greatest asset, and leading with love and empathy is how we achieve the impossible," said Kim in a release.

The backstory:

Kim enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating from high school in 2002 and trained as a hospital corpsman and completed Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training before joining SEAL Team Three. Over the course of more than 100 combat operations, he served as a medic, sniper, navigator, and point man, earning the Silver Star, Bronze Star with Combat "V," and numerous additional commendations.

What's next:

Kim is returning to active duty to finish out the remainder of his military career with naval aviation training and says his time with NASA was an honor.



The Source: This article includes information from NASA. This story was reported from Orlando.





