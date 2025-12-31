Adult, baby hospitalized after New Year’s Eve Orange County apartment fire, officials say

The Brief Two people were hospitalized after an Orange County apartment caught fire on Dec. 31. Orange County Fire Rescue – with assistance from Seminole County Fire Rescue – worked to put out the fire. The Red Cross was requested for three adults, one child and two dogs, Orange County Fire Rescue reported.



Two people – an adult and a baby – were transported to the hospital after an apartment fire took place in Orange County, Wednesday afternoon.

A fire broke out on the second story of an Orange County apartment on Dec. 31, 2025. (Source: SKYFOX)

What we know:

A fire broke out on the second floor of an Orange County apartment complex on Dec. 31, resulting in two people being transported to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A fire broke out on the second story of an Orange County apartment on Dec. 31, 2025. (Source: SKYFOX)

Red Cross was requested for three adults, one child and two dogs, Orange County Fire Rescue reported.

Orange County Fire Rescue – with assistance from Seminole County Fire Rescue – worked to put out the fire and remained on the scene by Wednesday afternoon.

What we don't know:

It's not known what caused the fire at this time.