Florida carjacking victim speaks out: 'A complete distrust of humanity'

Cal Massey said he had his car stolen while speaking exclusively with FOX35’s Kelsie Cairns. He says he is still in shock after Thursday’s carjacking-turned-high-speed chase and ensuing crash.

"When I got there and tried to grab him, it was, ‘Get out of my car, mother****!’" Massey said.

He described the traumatic experience of trying to fight off Mills, who jumped in the driver’s seat as Massey was feeding stray cats at the Mobil gas station off I-95 in Ormond Beach.

"I've been feeding feral cats at counties down the U.S. 1 and I-95 interchange area for about 30 years now, and it's never been a problem."

It was never a problem until Thursday, around 3 p.m. An affidavit said the suspect, Hollin Mills, stole Massey’s red SUV with blinkers flashing. Massey called the police immediately following the incident. An Ormond Beach Police Officer on a motorcycle recognized the stolen vehicle.

Mills entered I-95 northbound, weaving in and out of traffic, narrowly missing other cars; the officer on the motorcycle reached speeds of 100 mph to keep up.

"I just have no idea what goes through the heads of guys who somehow think that they have a right to jump into someone's car and take it," Massey said.

Volusia County sheriff's deputies stepped in to assist as the hot pursuit ended with a severe crash near exit 273. The suspect ran into the bushes nearby, deputies said. They eventually caught up to him with the help of their K-9s.

He was escorted in handcuffs from the scene, taken to the hospital, released, and booked into jail on Friday afternoon. The affidavit listed three more victims alongside Massey. Thankfully, no one was killed.

"It's a complete distrust of humanity," Massey said.

Mills is facing seven charges related to the event and is currently in Volusia County Jail with no bond listed.