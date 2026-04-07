9 cows found shot in Polk County: Sheriff's office seeking information

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of nine cows discovered on March 19 in a rural area of Fort Meade near Lake Buffum Road West. Three cows were found dead and five were critically injured and euthanized, the sheriff's office said. Authorities are looking for information to determine what happened.



Authorities are looking for more information after nine cows were shot in Polk County last month.

The Polk County Sheriff's office reported on April 6 that nine cows were found shot in the area of Lake Buffum Road West in Fort Meade.

Though deputies reported no eyewitnesses of the incident and no surveillance cameras, an investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting.

Deputies: 3 cows found dead, 4 pregnant

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff's office responded to reports of several cattle shot on March 19. The sheriff's office said the shooting took place the night before.

All nine cows had a live calf nearby, the sheriff's office said. Of the nine cows shot, deputies reported that three of them died.

Of the remaining cows, five were critically injured and were euthanized, the sheriff's office said. Four of the euthanized cows were pregnant, deputies said.

The ninth cow was found several days later, the sheriff's office said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed if they have identified a suspect at this time.

The sheriff's office said no eyewitnesses or surveillance cameras were in the area. Deputies observed a leased hunting stand on the neighboring property.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 863-534-7205 in reference to case #26-11726. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-400-8477.