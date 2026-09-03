8 cats dead, 5 surrendered, dozens of others rescued after house fire, officials say

The Brief Orange County firefighters responded to a house fire early Thursday morning and found dozens of animals inside. Between 25–30 cats, and two dogs, were found inside the home. Eight cats were found dead, officials said. Both dogs were OK. The homeowners were planning to take the animals to a local vet for care and treatment, officials said.



Orange County firefighters helped rescue dozens of animals from inside a home that caught fire early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The fire reportedly started between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Lake Jessamine Drive, according to neighbors who talked with FOX 35's Amanda Ruiz.

A spokesperson for Orange County Fire Rescue told FOX 35 that fire crews found the back patio of the home completely engulfed in flames, which caused heavy smoke in the area. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and get inside to rescue the animals.

Dozens of animals rescued

By the numbers:

Between 25-30 cats were found inside the home, according to Orange County Animal Services. Eight cats were found dead, and five – described as being in "bad shape" – were surrendered to Animal Services.

The remaining cats and two dogs appeared to be OK.

Animal Services said the people who lived at the home planned to take the rest of the cats to a local vet, and would keep them at another location.