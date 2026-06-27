8 cats, 1 dog removed from Sanford property after elderly woman found dead, police say

The Brief Sanford police are investigating the death of a woman in her late 60s at a property in the area of Clairmont and Terrace avenues on Friday evening. As part of the ongoing death investigation, Seminole County Animal Control responded to the property and safely removed eight cats and one dog. Detectives have not yet stated whether foul play is suspected, and the woman's official identity and cause of death are being withheld.



Authorities are investigating the death of an elderly Florida woman, whose death was reported by a family member, police say.

What we know:

The Sanford Police Department responded to a property in the area of Clairmont and Terrace avenues around 6 p.m., June 26, after reports that a woman in her late 60s had died.

Police reported that Seminole County Animal Control also responded to the scene, removing eight cats and one dog from the home.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further information regarding the woman's manner of death. Her name and age have not been publicly released at this time.

What's next:

This investigation remains active and ongoing, police reported.