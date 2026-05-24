7 people saved from disabled boat 22 miles off of New Smyrna Beach: U.S. Coast Guard

The Brief A U.S. Coast Guard crew from Station Canaveral successfully rescued seven people from a disabled 22-foot boat on May 23. The rescue occurred in the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 22 miles east of New Smyrna Beach, after the vessel broke down. Guard personnel towed the watercraft back to Station Ponce Inlet.



Seven people are safe after being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, approximately 22 miles east of New Smyrna Beach on Saturday afternoon.

A boat crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Canaveral responded to the scene on May 23 to assist the passengers aboard a disabled 22-foot vessel.

The vessel was towed to Station Ponce, where commercial salvage personnel took over, the Coast Guard reported.

What we don't know:

It's not known what caused the vessel to break down or how long passengers were waiting before being rescued.