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7 people saved from disabled boat 22 miles off of New Smyrna Beach: U.S. Coast Guard

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Published  May 24, 2026 2:38 PM EDT
Brevard County News
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • A U.S. Coast Guard crew from Station Canaveral successfully rescued seven people from a disabled 22-foot boat on May 23. 
    • The rescue occurred in the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 22 miles east of New Smyrna Beach, after the vessel broke down.
    • Guard personnel towed the watercraft back to Station Ponce Inlet.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Seven people are safe after being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, approximately 22 miles east of New Smyrna Beach on Saturday afternoon.

A boat crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Canaveral responded to the scene on May 23 to assist the passengers aboard a disabled 22-foot vessel.

The vessel was towed to Station Ponce, where commercial salvage personnel took over, the Coast Guard reported. 

What we don't know:

It's not known what caused the vessel to break down or how long passengers were waiting before being rescued. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast

Brevard County News