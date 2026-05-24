7 people saved from disabled boat 22 miles off of New Smyrna Beach: U.S. Coast Guard
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Seven people are safe after being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, approximately 22 miles east of New Smyrna Beach on Saturday afternoon.
A boat crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Canaveral responded to the scene on May 23 to assist the passengers aboard a disabled 22-foot vessel.
The vessel was towed to Station Ponce, where commercial salvage personnel took over, the Coast Guard reported.
What we don't know:
It's not known what caused the vessel to break down or how long passengers were waiting before being rescued.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast