660-pound alligator undergoes diagnostic test at UF College of Veterinary Medicine

That's one very big patient!

Bob, a 660-pound alligator from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park, recently visited the UF Veterinary Hospital -- appropriately, the home of the Gators.

The massive reptile needed radiographs to assess his right rear leg, which was showing signs of lameness, according to the UF College of Veterinary Medicine.

The zoo team said preliminary evaluation of Bob showed evidence of osteomyelitis, a bone infection.

UF Veterinary Hospitals will continue to monitor Bob's progress.