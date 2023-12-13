6 rescued by Carnival ship sailing out of Florida; Coast Guard looking for 6 more missing crew members

article

Six men who were stranded in the ocean after their boat capsized were rescued by a Carnival cruise ship crew early Wednesday morning, the cruise line announced. The Coast Guard is still looking for six more people who were on board the small cargo vessel.

The men were rescued near the Dominican Republic after Carnival Vista officers under the direction of Captain Paolo Severini altered the ship's course when they got an emergency alert, according to a press release. Six men were spotted on a life raft – and crew stopped to rescue them and bring them on board.

Photo: Carnival

Coast Guard officials in the Dominican Republic were alerted about the other missing crew members and a search was launched. The Carnival Vista returned to its route, and will visit Amber Cove on Wednesday as scheduled.

Photo: Carnival

The ship will return to Port Canaveral at the end of its six-day itinerary that departed Sunday.