51 dogs rescued after 'prolonged abuse' in Palm Coast home: 'Absolutely disgusting'

The Brief The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 48-year-old Carolyn Loveman after a multi-agency investigation revealed "prolonged neglect" of 51 dogs at a Palm Coast residence. Authorities discovered a severe roach infestation and floors covered in feces and urine, leaving many of the animals suffering from missing fur, fleas, overgrown nails, and untreated medical conditions. The rescued dogs and puppies were transported by Palm Coast Animal Control to a local veterinary hospital for treatment, and the public is being directed to S.M.A.R.T. of Flagler County for adoption and support opportunities.



Over than 50 dogs are recovering at a local veterinary hospital after being rescued from a case of "prolonged neglect" at a home in Flagler County.

The homeowner, Carolyn Loveman, 48, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty charges and neglect after a multi-agency investigation found evidence of "prolonged neglect" – the sheriff's office said – identified by floors covered in dog poop and pee, a dog with an untreated medical condition and a heavy roach infestation.

What we know:

The Flagler County Sheriff's office arrested Carolyn Loveman, 48, on May 21, after she previously surrendered 48 dogs – including 16 puppies – in her care.

She is facing one count of felony aggravated animal cruelty and 31 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Authorities located Loveman at her Palm Coast residence on Rymshaw Drive on May 18, where she voluntarily surrendered the 48 dogs. However, while searching Loveman's property, deputies located three more dogs, including a one-year-old male Chihuahua weighing approximately 1.5 pounds. The dog was described as emaciated, missing a large amount of fur, had its puppy teeth and had a serious untreated medical condition requiring surgery, the sheriff's office said.

According to deputies, Loveman knew of the dog's condition for a month, but did not seek out veterinary care.

After she surrendered the three dogs, she withdrew consent for investigators to search her home, the sheriff's office said.

Loveman was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where she is being held on a $41,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.

The backstory:

This investigation comes after the Flagler County's Agricultural/Ranch Unit began assisting the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office with an investigation regarding 23 small dogs abandoned near the intersection of US-1 and County Road 204 in St. Augustine on May 4.

In total, 74 dogs were rescued from both investigations.

What was the condition of the dogs?

Many of the dogs showed visible signs of neglect, the sheriff's office said, including patches of missing fur consistent with mange, fleas, severely overgrown nails, and feces and urine matted in their paws.

A veterinarian reported most of the dogs were underweight, and showed signs of flea infestation, parasites, and prolonged neglect.

According to the sheriff's office, the veterinarian said most of the medical issues could have been prevented with routine basic care.

See the photos: 51 dogs rescued from Palm Coast home

Image 1 of 5 ▼ 51 dogs from inside a Palm Coast home. (Source: Flagler County Sheriff's office)

What was found in the home?

After obtaining a search warrant for Loveman's home, investigators observed several signs of "prolonged neglect," the sheriff's office said, including bags of soiled bedding and poop, chewed up furniture and walls and rotting food with insects.

‘Absolutely disgusting’

What they're saying:

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the 51 dogs sadly paid the price for the "absolutely disgusting," conditions of the home.

"No animal should be left to live covered in filth and riddled with disease while their owner does nothing," Staly said. "… If you cannot care for your animals, you should immediately seek assistance. No animal or pet should be treated like this."

Watch: Palm Coast woman arrested for animal cruelty

What you can do:

Anyone interested in adopting or helping the rescued dogs can contact S.M.A.R.T. of Flagler County by visiting their website at www.smartflagler.com.

What's next:

The dogs were transported by Palm Coast Animal Control to a local veterinary hospital in Palm Coast for evaluation and treatment.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation into this situation.