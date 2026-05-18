Nearly 50 dogs rescued from 'awful' conditions at Palm Coast home

The Brief 48 dogs, including 16 puppies, were removed from a home in Palm Coast due to poor living conditions. The animals were rushed to East Coast Animal Hospital, where staff had only five minutes to prepare for the influx of patients. Law enforcement officials state the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.



The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and St. Johns deputies have executed a massive rescue operation in Palm Coast, removing dozens of animals from a local residence.

The dogs, ranging from newborns to adults, are undergoing emergency medical evaluations following reports of severe neglect.

What we know:

In a joint effort between the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and St. Johns deputies, authorities descended on a Palm Coast home to find 48 dogs living in what officials described as "awful conditions." The group of animals was diverse, notably including 16 tiny puppies that required immediate intervention.

The rescue was a race against time. Upon removal from the home, all 48 dogs were transported immediately to the East Coast Animal Hospital. The facility's owner, Michael Tajmir, noted that the hospital had almost no lead time to prepare for the surge, receiving only a five-minute warning before the dogs began arriving alongside their existing scheduled patients.

The veterinary team initiated an "all hands on deck" approach, huddling briefly to coordinate a triage plan before beginning the grueling process of evaluating, cleaning, and vaccinating every animal.

What they're saying:

The scale of the neglect became apparent as medical professionals began their initial assessments.

"We actually did a huddle to figure out what we needed to do to get everyone situated," said Michael Tajmir, owner of East Coast Animal Hospital. "A lot of long nails, fleas, some are underweight... but there's a lot of dogs and we are still making our way through the beginning of it."

Caroline Johnson with SMART Flagler Rescue, who will be overseeing the long-term care of the dogs, expressed both concern for their health and relief at their rescue.

"Everybody will be tested and monitored... if there are any issues like parvo, we will treat all of them and give them a chance at survival," Johnson said. "Time was of the essence and I’m glad we got them safe before something bad happened."

What's next:

The road to recovery for these animals will be a long one. Once the dogs are medically stable at the animal hospital, SMART Flagler Rescue will take over their housing and rehabilitation.

Potential adopters will need to be patient. Johnson estimates it will be at least a week or two before any of the dogs are healthy enough to be placed in forever homes.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that this remains an active investigation. While the dogs are safe, investigators are still processing the scene and evidence; as of Monday evening, no formal charges or arrests have been announced.