Five orphaned ducklings find new home in Florida with Orlando police officers' help after mom killed by car

It was a tough start for a handful of young ducklings in Orlando who were orphaned after their mother duck was struck and killed by a car. Orlando police said a concerned citizen found the five ducklings in East Orlando and flagged down a pair of patrol officers.

The officers collected the ducks and took them briefly to the police station where a sergeant contacted Second Chance Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, who put the ducks in one of their protected sanctuaries.

Photos showed the ducks exploring their new garden sanctuary, which is equipped with a pond, water feature, immaculate stone landscaping, and some tropical plants. "The ducks are now safe in a new home," Orlando police said.