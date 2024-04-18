5 dead cats, 28 total animals seized from Lakeland home, woman arrested

article

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of animal cruelty in Lakeland.

On Wednesday, detectives responded to a home at 4328 Hedge Drive for reports of neglected cats and hoarding.

When investigators arrived on-scene, they detected a strong odor of ammonia coming from inside the home and made contact with the homeowner, Catherine Briley, 66.

Briley told the officers that she lived inside the home and had about 16 cats and a dog.

Detectives had to wear respirator masks when they entered the home due to the toxic ammonia levels.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

They found between 20 and 25 cats roaming throughout the home, that were coughing and had green nasal discharge.

Authorities also found a dog that had a hard time walking and grossly overgrown toenails that were curled. It was also missing a lot of fur and appeared to be suffering from a skin condition.

Five dead cats were found under a bed.

In all, 27 cats and the dog were removed from the home and are getting treatment. Once nursed back to health, they will be placed for adoption.

Briley was arrested and charged with the following:

28 counts of animal cruelty

5 counts of felony animal cruelty

One count of confining animal without sufficient food/water

One count of keeping unpermitted landfill

One count of keeping a nuisance injurious to health

Detectives say the property outside the home was covered in piles of junk and debris.

"This is the third case since December where we have found a woman who is hoarding animals to the point where they are being neglected and suffering from illnesses. The home, inside and out, is also what I would call unlivable. This particular suspect is no stranger to the criminal justice system, having been arrested in the past for various crimes. It is our hope these animals will be rehabilitated and able to be adopted out to loving homes, and that this suspect is no longer allowed to own animals," said Sheriff Grady Judd.