5 Boeing 737 flights canceled out of Orlando International Airport after window blows on Alaska Airlines plane

Watch FOX 35 News Live

The FAA has grounded all Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners following a window blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight – five of those planes are at Orlando International Airport.

As of Saturday afternoon, FlightAware shows the cancellation of one United flight at Orlando International of a 737 Max.

Four other Alaska Airlines flights were canceled out of Orlando International – all 737s.

According to the FAA, a window and a piece of fuselage blew out of an Alaska Airlines plane mid-flight and forced an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon.

The Boeing 737-9 plane took off from Portland Friday afternoon with 174 passengers and six crew members on board and climbed to 16,000 feet before turning around, flight data showed. A passenger on the plane told FOX 12 he heard a "really loud bang" just as the plane reached cruising altitude, prompting the oxygen masks to drop.

Another passenger said a kid's shirt was sucked off of his back and out of the plane, and other people on the plane had their phones and belongings fly out when the window blew.

Miraculously, no one was seriously hurt. The Port of Portland told FOX 12 the fire department responded and treated minor injuries at the scene. One person was taken for more treatment but wasn't seriously hurt.

It is unclear how many other planes and commercial airlines will be impacted by the grounding.