$400 ice maker sold on Amazon recalled because metal blades can break

More than 8,000 ice makers that were sold elusively through Amazon have been recalled because the metal blades can break, sending metal shards into the ice basket, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

More than 250 reports have been filed with the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission regarding the Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Makers about the metal blades breaking off the auger and falling into the ice basket. However, no injuries have been reported.

The ice makers were distributed by Far Success Trading Limited, of Hong Kong, China, and sold through Amazon.com from January - July 2022. They reportedly sold for $300 and $400 each.

The model that's impacted is GIMN-1102 and units manufactured before June 1, 2022. The manufacturer date will be located on the label on the back of the unit.

Far Success Trading Limited said on its website that "improvements" were made to model units made in June 2022 to address the issues.

Anyone who purchased or owns one of the impacted units should stop using them immediately. Far Success Trading Limited said it was sending nw, replacement units to those who bought one before June 2022.

People can contact the company via email at replacement@gevi.com or by phone, 855-992-2888.

Details can be found via the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission website or Gevi Household's website.