3 people shot in Ocala, deputies say

Officials with the Marion County Sheriff's Office are investigating after three adults were shot in Ocala on Sunday, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to the area of the 2800 block of NW 90th Street around 5:30 p.m. in response to reports of a shooting.

Three victims were found with gunshot wounds and later transported to the hospital for treatment, according to deputies.

The condition of the victims is not yet known and officials have not yet released if a suspect has been arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing.