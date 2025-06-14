3 injured in Seminole County mobile home fire, officials say

The Brief A fire broke out in a mobile home on Saturday morning in Seminole County. Three people were injured in the fire. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.



Three people were injured in a mobile home fire that broke out on Saturday morning in Seminole County, officials say.

What happened?

What we know:

The Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) responded around 6:12 a.m. on Saturday to reports of a mobile home on fire in the area.

First responders arrived at the scene to see a mobile home trailer that was heavily engulfed in fire.

One person was severely burned in the fire and taken by air care to a trauma center in Orlando. Two other patients were also taken to the hospital. A fourth person was involved in the fire, but was not injured.

Authorities say all four people were out of the home at the time of the fire, and the fire was extinguished.

A fire broke out in a mobile home on Saturday morning in Seminole County. (Credit: Seminole County Fire Department)

What we don't know:

At this time, officials say it is unclear what started the fire.

What's next:

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

