3 injured in Seminole County house fire, including dad who shielded family from flames

The Brief A fire broke out in a mobile home on Saturday morning in Geneva. Two men are still hospitalized with severe burns. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.



A Seminole County man remains hospitalized and heavily sedated nearly a week after a fire tore through his Geneva home, severely injuring him and two others just one day before his son’s wedding.

What happened?

What we know:

The Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) responded around 6:12 a.m. on Saturday to reports of a mobile home on fire in the area.First responders arrived at the scene to see a mobile home trailer that was heavily engulfed in fire.

One person was severely burned in the fire and taken by air care to a trauma center in Orlando. Two other patients were also taken to the hospital. A fourth person was involved in the fire, but was not injured.A

uthorities say all four people were out of the home at the time of the fire, and the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

Bryce Magee says his mother and father were inside the home when it caught fire the day before his wedding.

"I got woken up at seven o’clock to everyone in the hospital," said Bryce. "People fighting for their lives."

Bryce says his father’s friend ran through the burning home to wake up Bryce’s father so the two men could help Bryce’s mother escape the flames.

"They shielded her and walked out of the fire," said Bryce. "They walked out of the back door and jumped out of the back porch."

Bryce says his mother suffered severe smoke inhalation and was released from the hospital after a day. His father and his father’s friend weren’t as lucky as the two were initially placed in medical comas with severe burns.

"They still have a long road ahead of them," said Bryce.Bryce says the two men are recovering.

His father’s friend is awake, talking and walking, but his father is still on a ventilator.

"They were going to take him off today, but his body is just too weak," said Bryce. "So, they’re going to wait and let the sedation wear off a little bit more and they’re going to try and wake him up tomorrow, but there’s no telling. It’s just hit or miss."

What you can do:



A GoFundMe Account has been created to help the victims.

