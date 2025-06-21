3 injured in Daytona Beach sports bar shooting after man becomes drunk, police say

The Brief A shooting took place on Friday night at the Southturn Lounge and Restaurant in Daytona Beach. Three people were injured in the shooting but are expected to recover. A suspect, 28-year-old Anthony Kaznakoff, was arrested.



Three people were injured in a shooting on Friday night at a Daytona Beach sports bar, police say.

What happened?

What we know:

Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting around 10:48 pm. on Friday at the Southturn Lounge and Restaurant, which is located at 1540 S. Nova Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw that three people had been shot. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office and the South Daytona Police Department responded to the scene to provide assistance.

The three people shot were taken to the hospital, and officials say they are all expected to recover.

Suspect taken into custody

Authorities say a preliminary investigation revealed that an unidentified white man had been inside the restaurant consuming alcoholic beverages. After becoming belligerent, officials say the man was asked to leave by staff and was escorted out of the establishment.

Shortly after, police say the man then returned and, following a brief verbal exchange, retrieved a gun from his waistband and fired multiple rounds toward the entrance, striking three people. He then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers were able to identify the man as 28-year-old Anthony Kaznakoff. Police located Kaznakoff at his home, and he surrendered to law enforcement without incident.

Anthony Kaznakoff, 28, was arrested on Friday by Daytona Beach police officers. (Credit: Daytona Beach Police Department)

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released the identities of the three people shot. Kaznakoff's alcohol level at the time of the shooting is not known, and officials have not yet released his charges.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation is still active and ongoing.

FOX 35 has reached out to investigators for an official arrest report.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

