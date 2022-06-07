23 cities set all-time warmest May records, compared to just 2 for their coldest May

article

For nearly 400 cities across the U.S., May was one of their warmest on records. And for nearly two dozen of those cities, this May topped the charts.

Texas took the brunt of the May heat with San Antonio, Austin, Abilene, Victoria and San Angelo all recording their warmest May on record -- joining 18 other cities.

Several large cities in the South just missed the top spot, with Tampa, Florida, Shreveport, Louisiana, New Orleans, Houston, and Corpus Christi coming in at second place.

Top 10 warmest Mays were spread across much of the country and included towns in the southwest, like Tucson (6th warmest), the southeast, like Atlanta (No. 10), to the northeast, like Long Island, New York (No. 7) and Philadelphia (No. 9) and even into the upper Midwest, where Green Bay checked in at No. 9.

7 FACTS ABOUT HEAT WAVES

If we expand the time frame to cover all of Meteorological Spring (Mar 1 - May 31), both Tampa and Fort Myers in Florida had their warmest springs on record.

Spring Warm Temp Ranks (FOX Weather)

There were 365 locations that finished in their Top 10 springs, including Raleigh, North Carolina (2nd warmest), Miami (3rd), Tucson (5th), Dallas (6th), Providence, Rhode Island (7th), Washington, D.C. (7th), New Orleans (8th) and Boston (10th).

The one region that escaped the heat? The Pacific Northwest. There were 52 cities that had a Top 10 coldest May, and they were all in the Northwest as a persistent trough remained parked over the region. Seattle recorded their 7th coldest May, as did Kalispell, Montana and Casper, Wyoming. Olympia, Washington came in at 8th coldest while Yakima and Spokane in Eastern Washington ranked No. 9.

May Cold Temp Ranks (FOX Weather)

There were only a handful of cities that had a Top 10 coldest spring, including Casper, Wyoming at 6th coldest and Yakima at 7th coldest.

Spring Cold Temp Ranks (FOX Weather)

Not surprisingly, several cities in the Northwest rated among their wettest Mays with several days of rain, though they had plenty of company. 130 cities had among their Top 10 wettest Mays.

Seattle ranked No. 2, as did Pensacola, Florida and Wichita, Kansas. Columbus, Ohio ranked third with Grand Forks, N.D., Fort Myers, Florida, Aberdeen, Washington and Cincinnati, Ohio coming in with their fourth-wettest May.

Expanding out to all of spring, International Falls, Minnesota was among eight cities that had their wettest spring. There were 150 cities in all that ranked in their Top 10 wettest springs, including Grand Forks (2nd wettest), Pendleton, Oregon (2nd), Wichita (3rd), Jacksonville (5th), Portland, Oregon (8th) and Allentown, Pennsylvania (9th).

The nearly record-wet cities were nearly matched by the number of record-dry cities in the nation, coming in at 106 that ranked in their Top 10 driest. Of those 106, 71 tied their record for driest May, though a vast majority of them just didn't measure any rainfall, tying their record of 0.

As you might expect, those cities are in the arid Southwest such as Tucson, Yuma, San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Albuquerque.