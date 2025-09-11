Expand / Collapse search

2025 9/11 remembrance events happening around Central Florida: How to attend

By
Published  September 8, 2025 12:11pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Thursday will mark 23 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
    • Several events will be held throughout the day across Central Florida in remembrance of the lives lost. 

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday will mark 23 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Several events will be held throughout the day across Central Florida in remembrance of the lives lost. 

Here's what you need to know about the events and how you can attend. 

Brevard County

Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony

  • WHEN: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
  • WHERE: Sacrifice Park, 120 Malabar Road SE. Palm Bay
  • MORE INFO: Click here

Remember Sept. 11, 2001

  • WHEN: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • WHERE: The Avenue Viera, 2261 Town Center Ave., Melbourne
  • MORE INFO: Click here

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

  • WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
  • WHERE: Brevard Veterans Memorial Center, 400 S. Sykes Creek Parkway, Merritt Island
  • MORE INFO: Click here

Flagler County

Sept. 11th Candlelight Memorial Service

  • WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
  • WHERE: Heroes Memorial Park, 2860 Palm Coast Parkway NW
  • MORE INFO: Click here

Lake County

Clermont 9/11 Ceremony

  • WHEN: 10 a.m. Thrsday, Sept. 11
  • WHERE: Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont
  • MORE INFO: Click here

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Orange County

Orlando VA Healthcare System's 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony 

  • WHEN: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
  • WHERE: First-floor canteen lobby of the Lake Nona VA Medical Center, 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando
  • MORE INFO: Click here

Orlando Fire Department's 9/11 Remembrance and Candlelight Ceremony

  • WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
  • WHERE: Orlando Fire Station 1, 78 W. Central Blvd., Orlando
  • MORE INFO: Click here

Apopka 9-11 Memorial Ceremony

  • WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
  • WHERE: Apopka City Hall, 120 E. Main St., Apopka
  • MORE INFO: Click here

Polk County

Honoring Our Heroes Walk

  • WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
  • WHERE: South Central Park in Downtown Winter Haven
  • MORE INFO: Click here

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Volusia County

City of Edgewater 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

  • WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
  • WHERE: 1605 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater
  • MORE INFO: Click here

The Source: This story was written based on information gathered from websites across Central Florida. 

Crime and Public SafetyFlorida News