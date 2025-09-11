2025 9/11 remembrance events happening around Central Florida: How to attend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday will mark 23 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Several events will be held throughout the day across Central Florida in remembrance of the lives lost.
Here's what you need to know about the events and how you can attend.
Brevard County
Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony
- WHEN: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
- WHERE: Sacrifice Park, 120 Malabar Road SE. Palm Bay
- MORE INFO: Click here
Remember Sept. 11, 2001
- WHEN: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- WHERE: The Avenue Viera, 2261 Town Center Ave., Melbourne
- MORE INFO: Click here
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
- WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
- WHERE: Brevard Veterans Memorial Center, 400 S. Sykes Creek Parkway, Merritt Island
- MORE INFO: Click here
Flagler County
Sept. 11th Candlelight Memorial Service
- WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
- WHERE: Heroes Memorial Park, 2860 Palm Coast Parkway NW
- MORE INFO: Click here
Lake County
Clermont 9/11 Ceremony
- WHEN: 10 a.m. Thrsday, Sept. 11
- WHERE: Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont
- MORE INFO: Click here
Orange County
Orlando VA Healthcare System's 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
- WHEN: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
- WHERE: First-floor canteen lobby of the Lake Nona VA Medical Center, 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando
- MORE INFO: Click here
Orlando Fire Department's 9/11 Remembrance and Candlelight Ceremony
- WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
- WHERE: Orlando Fire Station 1, 78 W. Central Blvd., Orlando
- MORE INFO: Click here
Apopka 9-11 Memorial Ceremony
- WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
- WHERE: Apopka City Hall, 120 E. Main St., Apopka
- MORE INFO: Click here
Polk County
Honoring Our Heroes Walk
- WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
- WHERE: South Central Park in Downtown Winter Haven
- MORE INFO: Click here
Volusia County
City of Edgewater 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
- WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11
- WHERE: 1605 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater
- MORE INFO: Click here
