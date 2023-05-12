2023 NFL game schedules: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars

Whether you're a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, or another team, the NFL released the team schedules for the 2023 season.

In case you missed it, here is how each of the Florida NFL teams' schedules stack up, so far. Not all dates have been finalized for some preseason games or weeks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 NFL schedule

Preseason

Aug. 11 against Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug. 17-20 at New York Jets

Aug. 26 against Baltimore Ravens

Regular season

Week 1: Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, Sept. 10

Week 2: Buccaneers against Chicago Bears, Sept. 17

Week 3: Buccaneers against Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 25

Week 4: Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, Oct. 1

Week 5: Bye week

Week 6: Buccaneers against Detroit Lions, Oct. 15

Week 7: Buccaneers against Atlanta Falcons, Oct. 22

Week 8: Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, Oct. 26

Week 9: Buccaneers at Houston Texans, Nov. 5

Week 10: Buccaneers against Tennessee Titans, Nov. 12

Week 11: Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 19

Week 12: Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, Nov. 26

Week 13: Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, Dec. 3

Week 14: Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 10

Week 15: Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, Dec. 17

Week 16: Buccaneers against Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 24

Week 17: Buccaneers against New Orleans Saints, Dec. 31

Week 18: Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers - Date and time TBD

Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 NFL schedule

Preseason

Week 1: At Dallas Cowboys

Week 2: At Detroit Lions

Week 3: Against Miami Dolphins

Regular season

Week 1: Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, Sept. 10

Week 2: Jaguars against Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 17

Week 3: Jaguars against Houston Texans, Sept. 24

Week 4: Jaguars against Atlanta Falcons, Oct. 1 (hosted in London)

Week 5: Jaguars against Buffalo Bills, Oct. 8 (hosted in London)

Week 6: Jaguars against Indianapolis Colts, Oct. 15

Week 7: Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, Oct. 19

Week 8: Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, Oct. 29

Week 9: Bye week

Week 10: Jaguars against San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 12

Week 11: Jaguars against Tennessee Titans, Nov. 19

Week 12: Jaguars at Houston Texans, Nov. 26

Week 13: Jaguars against Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 4

Week 14: Jaguars against Cleveland Browns, Dec. 10

Week 15: Jaguars against Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 17

Week 16: Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dec. 24

Week 17: Jaguars against Carolina Panthers, Dec. 31

Week 18: Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, TBD

Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL schedule

Preseason

Week 1: Dolphins against Atlanta Falcons, TBD

Week 2: Dolphins at Houston Texans, TBD

Week 3: Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD

Regular season

Week 1: Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, Sept. 10

Week 2: Dolphins at New England Patriots, Sept. 17

Week 3: Dolphins against Denver Broncos, Sept. 24

Week 4: Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, Oct. 1

Week 5: Dolphins against New York Giants, Oct. 8

Week 6: Dolphins against Carolina Panthers, Oct. 15

Week 7: Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 22

Week 8: Dolphins against New England Patriots, Oct. 29

Week 9: Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 5

Week 10: Bye week

Week 11: Dolphins against Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 19

Week 12: Dolphins at New York Jets, Nov. 24

Weel 13: Dolphins at Washington Commanders, Dec. 3

Week 14: Dolphins against Tennessee Titans, Dec. 11

Week 15: Dolphins against New York Jets, Dec. 17

Week 16: Dolphins against Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 24

Week 17: Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 31

Week 18: TBD

