20 more people at Illinois nursing home test positive for coronavirus; total now 42

article

A nursing home in suburban Chicago where 22 people tested positive for coronavirus has now announced an additional 20 individuals are also infected with COVID-19.

The announcement was made at a press conference Wednesday afternoon with Governor JB Pritzker and state officials.

The total number of infected people at the nursing home is 42 – 30 residents and 12 staff members. The facility is the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located in DuPage County in Willowbrook.

“Residents in nursing homes are our most vulnerable population and we are doing everything we can to protect them. We may see cases in other long-term care facilities, which is why it is so important that we all do our part to reduce possible exposure in the community to those who go in and out of these facilities as they provide care to resident,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.

Updated guidance for nursing homes:

-Restrict all visitation except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life residents

-Restrict all volunteers and non-essential health care personnel (e.g., barbers)

-Cancel all group activities and communal dining

-Implement active screening of residents and health care personnel for fever and respiratory symptoms

Advertisement

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

Also on Wednesday, officials announced 128 more cases of coronavirus in Illinois, bringing the state total to 288.

Meanwhile, Chicago’s health commissioner said Tuesday that “I suspect we are going to see a lot more cases in the days to come, because we are seeing a lot more testing,” said Dr. Allison Arwady. “That is a good thing.”

Coronavirus infections across the country reached approximately 5,200, and the death toll climbed to more than 100, with more than half of the dead from Washington state. Worldwide, more than 7,300 people have died.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE