2-year-old hospitalized after being found in Sanford lake

A 2-year-old child was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition after being found in a lake in Sanford, police said.

Officers responded to the 500 block of North Palmetto Avenue after receiving a report of a missing boy at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

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The child was located in a nearby lake and transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.