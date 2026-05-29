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2-year-old hospitalized after being found in Sanford lake

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Published  May 29, 2026 11:56 PM EDT
Seminole County News
FOX 35 Orlando

SANFORD, Fla. - A 2-year-old child was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition after being found in a lake in Sanford, police said.

Officers responded to the 500 block of North Palmetto Avenue after receiving a report of a missing boy at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

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The child was located in a nearby lake and transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Sanford Police Department.

 

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