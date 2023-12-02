2 suspects charged after attacking Nardo Wick fan at Club Skye: TPD

article

After a concert at Club Skye early Monday morning, a man was punched by people who appeared to be affiliated with the performer, Nardo Wick, according to Tampa police.

Investigators say around 1:17 a.m., the victim tried to approach the rapper, Nardo Wick, for a photo. According to officials, eyewitnesses say when George Obregon tried to get a picture, 34-year-old Zachary Benton punched him "without provocation".

The other suspect, a 15-year-old boy, ran over to Obregon and punched him several more times, according to TPD.

Police say Obregon was taken to a local hospital.

The Tampa Police Department says the suspects were positively identified because of anonymous tips and videos submitted to law enforcement.

Benton and the 15-year-old turned themselves in on Friday, according to TPD.

Police say Benton is charged with felony battery. The teenager is charged with felony battery and minor in possession of a firearm while wearing a mask, according to authorities.