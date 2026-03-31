Jacksonville Jaguars coming to Orlando: NFL votes for team to play at Camping World Stadium

The Brief The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing in Orlando next season. Orange County leaders approved a $10 million bid last year to bring the team to Orlando for the 2027 season. The Jaguars are undergoing a major renovation of their stadium, which is why the team needs to temporarily relocate.



The NFL unanimously approved a proposal for the Jacksonville Jaguars to temporarily relocate to Orlando while the team's stadium undergoes renovations.

In a March 31 vote, the National Football League team owners decided to approve the Jaguars' temporary relocation to Orlando for the 2027 season.

Unanimous approval

During the league's 2026 Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, Camping World will be designated as the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2027 season during renovations to EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. The team reached a one-year stadium lease with Florida Citrus Sports for the Jaguars to use Camping World Stadium.

Jacksonville Jaguars Team Owner, Shad Khan said they couldn't ask for a better scenario when choosing Orlando as the team's temporary home.

"We’re also grateful to the team at Florida Citrus Sports that made this solution a reality that will benefit all, including Jaguars fans just a few hours away in Jacksonville. This is a win that everyone can celebrate," Khan said in a released statement.

Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports said, "We couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans to Orlando for the 2027 season. Hosting NFL regular-season football is a major milestone for our city, and we’re grateful to the Jaguars and NFL ownership for their belief in our community."

$10 million bid

What we know:

Under the proposal, the Jaguars would play all home games at Camping World Stadium.

Late last year, Orlando emerged as a top contender for the Jaguars' temporary new home along with the University of Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

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Orange County leaders approved a $10 million bid last year to bring the team to Orlando for the 2027 season.

If Orlando is chosen, city officials have said the temporary move would bring millions of dollars to Central Florida—a big boost for local business, hotels and fans.

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Jacksonville stadium renovations

The Jacksonville Jaguars are undergoing a major renovation of EverBank Stadium.

Renderings of the planned renovations at the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium. (Courtesy: Jacksonville Jaguars)

The $1.4 billion plan will include a new protective canopy, new communal spaces, wider concourses, new seating options and a public nature park.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in August 2028.