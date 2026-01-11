2 motorcyclists dead after Brevard County crash: FHP

The Brief Two motorcyclists died after the collusion with a vehicle in Brevard County, according to troopers. The crash remains under investigation.



Two motorcyclists have died after a crash in Brevard County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the motorcyclists, a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, were speeding in the area of Micco Road and Babcock Street when they attempted to make a turn and were struck by another vehicle.

Troopers said the impact caused both motorcycles to run off the roadway and catch fire. The riders were thrown from the bikes and into a ditch where they were later pronounced dead, according to a release.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene and sustained minor injuries, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation.