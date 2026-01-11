2 injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

article

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating following an early morning shooting on Sunday, according to officials.

Officials were initially called out to the 5900 block of Altec Road on a shooting call just before 4 a.m., according to deputies.

Upon arrival, a 19-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.