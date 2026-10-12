2 critically injured after 3 people open fire on Daytona Beach’s Main Street

The Brief Police say an argument between two armed men led to an exchange of gunfire early Monday. A bystander also pulled out a gun and fired several shots, according to police. Two people were hospitalized in critical condition, and police say everyone involved is accounted for.



Two people were critically injured after three people opened fire during a confrontation early Monday on Main Street in Daytona Beach, police said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Main Street.

Argument leads to gunfire

What we know:

Daytona Beach police said an argument between two armed men escalated when both pulled out guns and began shooting at each other.

Police said a bystander who witnessed the confrontation then pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police did not immediately identify those who were injured or say who fired the shots that struck them.

Witnesses react

What they're saying:

People who frequent the area said they were relieved more people were not injured during the exchange of gunfire.

"It was a terrible thing. A lot of people could have gotten killed," one man, identified as Wayne, said.

Briana Johnson said the shooting caught her by surprise.

"I didn’t expect this at all," Johnson said.

She added that incidents involving violence in the area were not entirely unfamiliar.

"It kind of blew my mind, but it’s not the first time," Johnson said.

Main Street reopens

Police blocked off a section of Main Street for several hours while investigators processed the scene. The roadway reopened around noon.

What we don't know:

Police said everyone involved in the shooting had been accounted for, but authorities had not identified a suspect or announced any arrests or charges.