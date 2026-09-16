Altamonte Springs ends Red Hot & Boom, citing size, cost and safety concerns

The Brief Altamonte Springs voted to end Red Hot & Boom, citing growing crowds, costs and public safety concerns. Commissioners approved a nearly $122 million budget while keeping the city's property tax rate unchanged. The city library will remain open for another year as officials continue reviewing its long-term future.



Altamonte Springs officials voted to end Red Hot & Boom, one of Central Florida's largest Fourth of July celebrations, saying the event had become too large and too expensive to continue.

Commissioners also approved a city budget that keeps the local library open for another year while its long-term future remains under review.

Red Hot & Boom comes to an end

Local perspective:

After 29 years, the city is retiring Red Hot & Boom, which drew about 220,000 people to Cranes Roost Park last year.

City leaders said the event's size created growing logistical and public safety challenges that made it unsustainable.

"After 29 years, it was time to retire that. The size of it outgrew — I mean 220,000 people there — so it was a perfect time after the 250th celebration of our country to take a step back," the city manager said.

Officials said they are considering replacement community events, but confirmed future celebrations will not include fireworks.

Budget approved without property tax increase

Commissioners adopted a budget of just under $122 million while keeping the city's property tax rate unchanged.

City officials said much of the budget is dedicated to restricted funds for capital projects, utilities and transportation programs.

"Our budget is just under $122 million. The majority of that budget are in restricted funds that are for capital, or for utilities, or for transportation, things like free rides," the city manager said.

Officials added that, after adjusting for inflation, the city's budget is smaller than it was a decade ago.

Library remains open, but future uncertain

The Altamonte Springs City Library will remain funded for another year, though commissioners continue to explore long-term options, including shifting or outsourcing library operations.

City leaders pointed to nearby Seminole County library branches as possible alternatives, noting that just over 5,000 library cards are active and fewer than one-third have been used.

"There are a little more than 5,000 active library cards ... less than a third have been used at all," the city manager said.

Residents urge city to preserve library

Several residents urged commissioners to keep the library open, arguing it remains an important community resource, particularly for children.

This is the future. This is not just me. This is the future of the community," one resident told commissioners.

The approved budget gives the library another year of funding while city officials continue evaluating its long-term future.