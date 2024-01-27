19-year-old dead after being thrown off motorcycle, troopers say

A 19-year-old Orlando man is dead after being thrown off his motorcycle on SR-528 early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 1:30 a.m., a motorcycle was traveling on the westbound entrance ramp to SR-528 from John Young Parkway, a crash report stated. The motorcyclist failed to complete a right-hand curve and ran off the roadway, according to troopers. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and struck a guardrail, FHP said.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the crash report.

This crash remains under investigation.