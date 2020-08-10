17-year-old Sesame Place employee assaulted after asking visitor to wear mask, police say

Police say a 17-year-old Sesame Place employee was assaulted after asking a park visitor to wear a mask.

The alleged assault happened on Sunday around 5:15 p.m.

The employee was taken to the hospital suffering an injury to his jaw and mouth which required surgery.

According to Middletown Township police, the attackers took off after the assault. Investigators believe the man and a woman are from New York City. Police are pulling surveillance video and working with the NYPD.

Sesame Place said in a statement to FOX 29, they have been in close communication with the family of the injured team member and are hoping for a full and speedy recovery. The park is cooperating fully with police.

The investigation is ongoing.

