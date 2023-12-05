15-year-old student hit, killed by school bus in Lakeland: Police

article

A 15-year-old Central Florida Aerospace Academy student was hit and killed Tuesday morning while he was riding his bicycle, according to officials.

Just before 7:00 a.m., officers say the crash involving a Schools of McKeel Academy school bus happened at the 3900 block of West Pipkin Road.

Officials say that evidence found at the scene suggests that the teen was trying to cross West Pipkin Road when he was hit by the bus.

The bus driver stayed at the scene, according to law enforcement. Officers say the driver was not injured.

According to police, when they arrived, the 15-year-old boy was unresponsive.

First responders, including the Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department tried to save the student, according to the police department.

Authorities say the bicyclist was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, which is where he died.

"We are heartbroken by this morning’s news of a Central Florida Aerospace Academy student who lost his life in a traffic accident before school. This is a devastating tragedy for the student’s family, as well as CFAA and our community," said Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Fred Heid in a statement. "We have been in contact with the student’s family and are making counselors available to the students and staff at school. We urge everyone in our community — all motorists and students — to take extra caution around schools and help save lives."